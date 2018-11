Kym Whitley was out on Tuesday when Tom and Sybil interviewed Mrs. Obama about her book. Kym wishes she were able to ask her a few questions because she has some things to get off of her chest. Like how she’s upset that Mrs. Obama released her book so soon after Kym released hers; and she has the nerve to do her book tour in sold out arenas! Kym feel like she’s showing off!

