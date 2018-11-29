CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Pearl Primus

Leave a comment

The late Pearl Primus was a dancer, choreographer, and anthropologist who helped bring the beauty of African dance to American audiences. Today is her birthday.

Pearl Eileen Primus was born November 29, 1919 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. In the early ’20’s, her family relocated to New York City. In 1940 while studying at Hunter College, she took up dance and won a scholarship with the left-leaning New Dance Group.

Primus made her proper stage debut in 1943 at the 92nd Street YMHA to put on her first composition, “African Ceremonial.” The following year, she choreographed the dances for Langston Hughes’ poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers.”

Armed with a federal grant in 1948, Primus studied dance abroad in the Caribbean and Africa, bringing those styles back to American theaters and performing with own troupe in 1953. That same year, Primus would meet her husband, Percival Borde, and give birth to their only son, who also became a dancer in his mother’s troupe.

In the seventies, Primus continued to teach and perform, eventually earning a doctorate in dance education from New York University. She taught at the university level until her retirement in 1990. She was regarded as a pioneer of African dance and was honored with a National Medal of Arts by President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

Pearl Primus passed in 1994 at the age of 74.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Black dancers , Little Known Black History Facts , Pearl Primus

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close