Gas Prices Hit A 2018 Low In Texas

Source: Marin Tomas / Getty

With the holiday season in full swing, drivers in the state are experiencing less stress at the pump.

The statewide gas price average is currently $2.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, per the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The price is nine cents less than at the same time last week and is eight cents less per gallon compared to this day back in 2017.

If you’re in Midland you’re probably paying the most on average at $2.85 while drivers located in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2 per gallon. In Houston, the average price of gas is $2.21 per gallon, down from $2.30 last week.

The national average for regular unleaded gas is $2.51, eight cents less than this day last week and two cents more than it was at the same time last year.

“Texans are now paying the lowest gas prices of 2018, as the statewide average has dipped below the previous recorded low set back in January of this year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “As more Americans look to save money by purchasing electric vehicles for their next automobile, consumers can check out the AAA Green Car Guide. This is a complete resource to learn more about the latest eco-friendly vehicles on the market.”

By comparison, the national average back in January at its lowest was $2.49. In May, gas prices spiked at a high of $2.97. In Texas, however, gas prices are down to $2.19, down from the year’s previous low which was $2.24 back in January.

Gas Prices Hit A 2018 Low In Texas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close