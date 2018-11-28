Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Do you remember the BET hit show “Sunday Best?”  It was where we watched aspiring gospel artists compete for a record deal.

The show lasted for several seasons according to Elev 8. The contestants from the show continue to be successful even though we might not hear from some of them as much. Here are several past  contestants and where they are now!

Crystal Aikin

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

On season one, we watched Crystal Aikin be crowned the “Sunday Best” winner. She released an album in 2009 and was nominated for a Dove Award for New Artists in 2010. In 2015, Aikin released her sophomore album “All I Need.” She continues to work within the gospel industry and sing praises to God.

'A Question of Faith' Atlanta Screening - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Y’Anna Crawley stepped to the stage on season two of “Sunday Best” and gave fans exactly what they wanted every time. In 2010, she released her debut album “The Promise.”

Since then she’s been involved in a traveling production of “Still Becoming” and worked with Bishop TD Jakes for the “Woman Thou Are Loosed” conference. She recently delivered a soulful tribute to Aretha Franklin with “How I Got Over.

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Le’Andria Johnson on season three gave us chills whenever she sang on the show. She released “Awakening of Le’Andria Johnson” in 2011 and months later came out with “Christmas Best.”

Le’Andria won a Grammy Award in 2012. She continues to work on new music and earlier this year a video of her and Jamie Foxx singing in NYC went viral.

J&R Music & Computer World's 40th Anniversary Celebration - Amber Bullock & Le'Andria Johnson In Store Appearance

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Amber Bullock became the next winner and in 2012 released her debut album “So In Love.” Since then Amber has been working on R&B music.

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

On season five, “Sunday Best” crowned the first male winner, Joshua Rogers. He released his first album “Well Done” and went on to record several others including “Unconditional” as well as “Returning” this year.

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tasha-Page Lockhart was unforgettable on season 6. Her album “Here Right Now” topped the Billboard charts and she earned several nominations at the Stellar Awards. Years later she went on to record “The Beautiful Project” and continues to remain successful in the music industry.

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Season seven winner, Geoffrey Golden released his album “Kingdom…Live.” Geoffrey continues to sing God’s praises at revivals, concerts and more.

47th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

Alexis Spight was a runner-up on “Sunday Best” and after the show released gospel albums “L.O.L. (Living Out Loud)” as well as “Dear Diary.” She’s been featured on other projects and works on new music.

Kefia Rollerson

Source: Provided by Kefia Rollerson / Kefia Rollerson

Kefia Rollerson blew the minds of judges, but didn’t win “Sunday Best.” She released “Don’t Box Me In” a Christmas project and recently released the single “Win.”

Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants was originally published on getuperica.com

