Man Dies Before Voting, Wife Returns To Vote

Election officials say a Mississippi man collapsed and died on the way to vote with his wife who went back later to cast her ballot.

Precinct bailiff Keith Varnado tells The Enterprise-Journal that Emmitt Booth was coming in the door at the South McComb Baptist Church in southern Mississippi to vote Tuesday morning when he collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital where Pike County Coroner Jason Jones says he later died.

But precinct worker Ericka Johnson says his wife, Marie, returned to the precinct later in the day to vote.

Johnson says the wife said that was what her husband would have wanted her to do.

Pike County Election Commission Chair Trudy Berger says Marie Booth’s decision to return to vote is a testament to her sense of civic responsibility.

2 thoughts on “Man Dies Before Voting, Wife Returns To Vote

  1. Stephanie Williamson on said:

    Wow! Wish more Mississippians and other Americans would take voting as seriously as this man’s wife. God Bless her and their family. Maybe yesterday’s outcome would have been differently.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    OMG!!!!–
    Maybe the stress of having to stand in a long line to vote caused the elderly man to drop dead.
    God Bless him.
    His wife went about her business and voted anyway.

    Reply

