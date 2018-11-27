Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul Train’ Inspired Series!

Ready to get Soul Train back on your TV? Well it looks like BET’s got you!

Enter American Soul, an upcoming drama series inspired by the life and work of the late great Don Cornelius.

Sinqua Walls, most known for Power, will portray the legendary icon in the 10-episode series that gives us an unflinching look at the entrepreneur, his Soul Train dancers, and musicians set against the backdrop of a cutthroat Hollywood.

Sounds pretty dope! Take a peek at the trailer:

Even better?

Award-winning singers Kelly Rowland and Kelly Price signed on to American Soul in September. Rowland will appear as legendary singer Gladys Knight, while Price will play “Brianne Clarke,” the extremely wise yet cautious head of the Clarke household.

Rowland and Price will also be joined by Jason Dirden (Greenleaf), Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol and Jelani Winston.

American Soul premieres February 5 at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

