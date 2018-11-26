CLOSE
Bank Of America ATM In North Harris County Shuts Down After Mistakenly Giving People $100 Bills

A Bank of America ATM in north Harris County temporarily shut down Monday morning after witnesses say it was mistakenly giving out $100 bills.

Whenever someone went to the bank trying to withdraw $20, the machine would give out $100 instead. Word got around quickly and cars began lining up at the bank located off FM 1960 and I-45 but the news reached deputies and everyone eventually left.

It’s a little Cyber Monday joy for some this morning but you never know. You might want to check your bank account this morning if you visited that ATM to make sure the bank took out the right amount.

Bank Of America ATM In North Harris County Shuts Down After Mistakenly Giving People $100 Bills was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close