Torry Story: Who Was In Guy’s Bed?!

If You Missed It
| 11.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy almost gave us all a heart attack! He said “I’ve had Cicely Tyson in my bed” and he insisted that he was serious! This story could have gone so far left but it ended up being really sweet. Ms. Tyson was in Los Angeles working and her project was delayed! After her reservation where she was staying ended Guy let her stay at his place free of charge.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cicely Tyson , Guy Torry , Los Angeles

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Torry Story: Who Was In Guy’s Bed?!

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close