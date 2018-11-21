Torry Story: Who Was In Guy’s Bed?!

Guy almost gave us all a heart attack! He said “I’ve had Cicely Tyson in my bed” and he insisted that he was serious! This story could have gone so far left but it ended up being really sweet. Ms. Tyson was in Los Angeles working and her project was delayed! After her reservation where she was staying ended Guy let her stay at his place free of charge.

