Roland Martin: The South Can Change The Country

| 11.21.18
Mike Espy is in a runoff and Roland Martin says voters can really change Mississippi and the country!

Roland Martin talks to Reverend William J. Barber,  who says red states are “really voter suppression states,” and states where people don’t get out and vote.

He urges people to get out and vote for who cares about the issues that matter to them. For example, health insurance, there are 3 mil in Mississippi with no health insurance.

Mississippi has over 800,00 Black voters and Mike Espy needs the Black voters support and just 20% of the white vote to win and be sworn into the U.S Senate in January.

Turning Mississippi blue is just the beginning,”The transformational power in this country is in the South” said Barber. We can turn Texas and Virginia and change the country.

