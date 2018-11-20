NBC’s ‘Today’ Show Ratings Soar After Megyn Kelly’s Exit

Since Megyn Kelly’s firing three weeks ago, “Today’s” viewership is up in its key demographic – — viewers between the ages of 25 and 54 — by around 10%, The Cut reports.

According to Variety:

Last week, the third hour of NBC’s Today drew 741,000 viewers between 25 and 54 and more than 2.63 million viewers overall. In its final week on air, Kelly’s show got 675,000 viewers between 25 and 54, and an overall viewership of 2.52 million. This is the third consecutive week in which the show has had higher overall audience ratings than its rival, Good Morning America.

Kelly was kicked to the curb in late October following a segment in which she defended white folks use of blackface-theme Halloween costumes during a discussion with an all-white panel. She apologized to her colleagues and her viewers, but NBC cut her loose anyway.

Kelly was reportedly eyeing a return to Fox News even before the controversy but so far it appears the network has not bitten.

Variety notes that overall viewership for Today’s first two hours has also risen, thanks to national news events —so we probably cannot attribute the heightened interest solely to Kelly’s departure, per vanityfair.com.

