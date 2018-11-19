CLOSE
Man Accused Of Bomb Threat Told Police He Was Referring To Using The Restroom

(Screenshot Nola.com)

A man accused of threatening to blow up a New Orleans restaurant on the night of Nov. 13 claimed to police when confronted about the allegation that his words were merely a reference to a bowel movement, NOLA.com reports.

According to the warrant, the restaurant’s manager said that Posey approached the food preparation area and asked her what time the restaurant closed, she told the man she did not know when the restaurant closed, the manager told police. The manager then stated the man, replied, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

The bomb threat was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Arthur Posey, 30, was booked on charges in connection to a bomb threat after his story was not corroborated with the restaurant’s employees, New Orleans police wrote in the warrant. Shortly after police were made aware of the bomb threat at the Canal Street restaurant, an officer confronted Posey inside a business in the next block, where the officer saw Posey enter.

Posey allegedly told the officer he told a male employee he was going to “’blow the bathroom up,’ in reference to a bowel movement,” the warrant states. But, police say a the employee told officers Posey never mentioned anything about a bathroom.

The local news outlet reports, Posey faces two counts of communicating of false information of planned arson. Posey will reportedly be represented by a public defender. He scheduled a mental competency hearing for Nov. 29.

