Chante Moore Says Santa Doesn’t Sleigh Like She Does

| 11.16.18
Chante Moore’s Christmas album, Christmas Back To You is available now! It features some of the classics like Merry Christmas Baby, and some originals like Santa Don’t Sleigh.

She says “Santa Don’t Sleigh like I do,” her style is unmatched! Moore says she really took her time with this album to capture the spirit of Christmas.

The great thing about Christmas music is that “it’s always new,” Tom Says. You can listen to the same song every year and it’ll never get old. But for Moore, Everyday Is Like Christmas, especially because she keeps Christmas lights up in her home all year!

