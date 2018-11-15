Kim Porter, Mother To Three Of Diddy’s Children And Quincy Brown, Has Died

Model Kim Porter has died, TMZ is reporting. Porter, 47, was reportedly battling pneumonia for a couple of weeks but was most recently seen in public celebrating son Quincy Brown’s starring role in the Netflix movie The Holiday Calendar.

Porter’s PR rep, Cindi Berger has confirmed her passing to TMZ.

Porter is the mother, with Diddy, of son Christian and daughters D’Lila and Jessie, and actor Quincy Brown with singer Al B. Sure.

