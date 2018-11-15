CLOSE
Kim Porter, Mother To Three Of Diddy’s Children And Quincy Brown, Has Died

Model Kim Porter has died, TMZ is reporting. Porter, 47, was reportedly battling pneumonia for a couple of weeks but was most recently seen in public celebrating son Quincy Brown’s starring role in the Netflix movie The Holiday Calendar.

Porter’s PR rep, Cindi Berger has confirmed her passing to TMZ.

 

View this post on Instagram

LOVE🖤

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Halloween 2018 RUN-DMC

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

 

 

Porter is the mother, with Diddy, of son Christian and daughters D’Lila and Jessie, and actor Quincy Brown with singer Al B. Sure.

PHOTO: PR Photos

2 thoughts on “Kim Porter, Mother To Three Of Diddy’s Children And Quincy Brown, Has Died

  1. veronica thomas on said:

    I feel so bad for her children. It’s hard to lose you mother at any age but their mother was so young. I still miss my mom and she was much older than Kim when she passed away.

    Reply
  2. Ted Gravely on said:

    I feel for the kids – losing a mom at any age is tough, but she has young girls. God rest her soul and bless the family as they deal with her passing.

    Reply

