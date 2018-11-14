Mo’nique On Why She Can’t Turn Her Back On Her ‘Sister In Comedy’ Roseanne Barr

Mo’Nique is back at defending her “sister in comedy” Roseanne Barr in a new interview with the Chicago Tribune.

While talking about her dream of having a new talk show, the comedian explained why she couldn’t turn her back on the former ABC star.

Below is an excerpt of the conversation (via The Chicago Tribune):

That’s why, when people turned on my sister Roseanne Barr, I couldn’t do it. Because there were black entertainers who would not come on “The Mo’Nique Show” because it was quote-unquote “too black.” But when I called on my sista, she said (imitating Barr): “Where is it and what time you need me to come?”

And when she showed up, when the cameras weren’t rolling, she said to me: “Listen, you’re the real deal. Don’t let them use you up and take advantage of you, because they will. Don’t you let them do that to you.”

Now, a racist woman ain’t gonna say that to me.

The reporter brought up Roseanne’s racist tweet and Mo dismissed it as nothing more than the disgraced comedian just trying to be funny.

“And I know her. And what she thought was funny, as a comedian, that’s what it was,” she said. “Has she ever said, ‘Kill black people’?”

Mo’Nique also claims Roseanne has been working ‘behind the scenes’ for Black folks.

“She was behind the scenes fighting for the black (concert) promoters. Nobody knows that,” she said. “She’s behind the scenes trying to push a documentary about Malcolm X with a brother who’s a Muslim.”

Read Mo’Nique’s entire interview with the Chicago Tribune here.

What do you make of Mo’s love and support for Roseanne?

