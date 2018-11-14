Juan And Lisa Winans To Release “A Little Soul For Christmas” Album

Christmas is right around the corner and people have already started decorating, shopping and putting together their playlist. Juan Winans and Lisa Winans have some new music you might want to add to those playlists as they release ” A Little Soul for Christmas” on Friday, November 16th.

The 5-track album is filled with classic holiday songs as well as original ones. Fans can now listen to the songs “Rest” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” before the album comes out.

Juan Winans said, “We want to combine the platform and expertise we’ve gained from our years as successful recording artists with our understanding of the needs of the church from the context of music and worship. God has anointed us to walk in both for the purpose of advancing His Kingdom in this generation.”

Moreover the couple are happy to do this album together and can’t wait for fans to enjoy it during the holiday season.

Dr. Rice Brooks, Co-Founder Every Nation Churches said, “Juan and Lisa are dear friends who will lift and encourage people from all backgrounds through their music. Their devotion to Christ combined with the excellence in their presentation creates a dynamic environment where lives are changed.”

Make sure you celebrate your holiday with “A Little Soul for Christmas” and add it to your holiday music collection!

Check out some classic soul Christmas songs below!

