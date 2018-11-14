CLOSE
Aries Spears Files for Divorce From Wife He Already Divorced Once Before

Aries Spears and his wife are getting divorced. Again.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the comedian is splitting from Elisa Larregui, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple has two children together: 8-year-old Jordan and 4-year-old Jada.

Spears is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children and does not want to pay spousal support, The Blast reports.

Spears reportedly lists a wedding date of May 31, 2015 and a separation date of August 1, 2018.

This will be the second divorce for the couple who were originally married in 2010 and divorced in 2014.

Maybe they’ll stay divorced this time.

