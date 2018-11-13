News
Home > News > Top News

Principal Cleans School After Custodian Takes Off For An Emergency [Video]

Leave a comment

When the custodian at Dallas Independent School District’s Frank Guzick Elementary School had an emergency, principal Adreana Davis stepped up to handle the responsibilities.

Davis told WFAA, “I just put those gloves on and got to work.”

As reported by WFAA, when teachers and students saw the principal pushing the custodian’s cart down the halls, they were not surprised.

“In her absence, things needed to get done. And some restrooms needed to be cleaned,” Dr. Davis said, noting that she tackled the work so her staff could continue teaching students, she told WFAA.

“As the leader of the building, that’s one of the expectations I have for myself and my staff, is to ensure that our kids have the best possible place to be educated,” Dr. Davis said.

When custodial supervisor Tameka Johnson returned to campus, she was a bit shocked and quite impressed.

“I was like, oh my gosh, I didn’t want her to see how that looks,” Johnson laughed.

The staff has “an all hands on deck at all times” attitude.

“It doesn’t matter what your title is,” Davis said. “We believe in the potential that our students have to be the very best that they could possibly be.”

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dallas , Education , teacher , Texas

One thought on “Principal Cleans School After Custodian Takes Off For An Emergency [Video]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close