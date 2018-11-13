Gerald Levert’s Daughter, Camryn Misses Him And Wrote Him A Song

Camryn Levert, daughter of the late Gerald Levert, has been singing since she was five. Now she’s 20 and has released a single dedicated to her father titled ‘I Miss You.’

Camryn remembers a time when she sang for her father and when she was finished he said “you know what, we might have something here.” She finds comfort in knowing that he knew that she wanted to be a singer before he passed.

She has remained close to her grandfather, Eddie Levert, and likes to get his opinion on her new music because he’s always honest. She can recall times that he’s actually told her a song, “wasn’t it.”

You can find her music on Spotify @CamrynLevert.

