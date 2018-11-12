CLOSE
Entertainment
Towanda Braxton Drops $450k on Georgia Mansion Following Divorce

Towanda Braxton dropped nearly $450,000 on a new Georgia mansion after her recent divorce.

The Braxton Family Values star recently dropped $442,200 on a 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,797 sq. ft. home in Snellville, Georgia.

According to The Blast, the home comes with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry, wine room, billiards room, spacious living room, in-ground pool and more.

The home will be Towanda Braxton’s new spot after her divorce from Andre Carter was finalized last year. Towanda had filed for divorce in 2016 following 12 years of marriage.

