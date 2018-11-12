Is Jaden Smith Dating A Rapper? [Video]

Oh Lord, it’s about to get real, real interesting up in here with this latest pronouncement from Will and Jada Smith’s boy, Jaden about him and Tyler, The Creator.

We have no idea if it’s true, but during this weekend’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium, Smith took time out from his performance to express his feelings for his good buddy

“I just want to say, Tyler, The Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much,” Smith said to cheers from the crowd.

As if that wasn’t mind-blowing enough, Jaden then took things even further, telling the crowd …

“Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f**king boyfriend and he’s been my motherf**king boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler The Creator is my motherf**king boyfriend! It’s true!”

The camera then panned to Tyler, who was laughing and shaking his hand as if to say “no” but he clearly got a kick out of Jaden’s show of affection.

Smith certainly wants you to know how he feels about his relationship with Tyler, The Creator by reiterating …

“Tyler The Creator is my f**king boyfriend. If you take anything away from this f**king show, that’s what you take away!”

OK, with that being said, it’s anybody’s guess as to what he really meant with the comment. Does it mean what it says or is just BS? Talk about startin’ some shat!

In any event, no matter what his real intentions were, young Mr. Smith followed up later with a tweet, saying, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

