WGN9 reports, a police officer who was responding to a shooting at a suburban Chicago bar fatally shot an armed security guard who was working there.
The Cook County sheriff’s office says officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired at a local bar. When police arrived they saw 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, the bars armed security guard, holding one of the suspects at gun point. Despite onlookers yelling that Roberson was a security guard, police shot and killed him.
A local pastor said Roberson hoped to become a police officer, and was killed by the people he wanted to become his family.
Four other people reportedly have gunshot wounds, but their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. At least one of them was believed to have fired shots during the shooting before police arrived.
One thought on “Chicago Security Guard Killed By Police After Apprehending Shooting Suspect”
So nobody died until Andy and Barney showed up? security officer can subdue a suspected gunman without killing him, but as soon as Barney shows up with Andy – shoot em up and ask questions later. No way a black man with a gun could have been a lawful weapon (concealed) permit holder (you know they are running down everything to prove Jemel skipped homeroom in the 1st grade) trying to control the situation. No way a black man could have been security at the club (I guess his parents needed the ghetto lottery. No wait – he had a job before he was killed.). Jemel should be labeled a hero. He probably prevented a mass shooting. I don’t know nor care if the criminal that shot him was black or white. The bottom line is, how can other people get the situation under control without killing someone, yet the minute “supposedly trained law enforcement officials” respond, an innocent man dies? Can you imagine the look on the criminal’s face when Officer Barney shot Jemel? That criminal was like Gomer Pyle – “Golly, Shazam.” The idiots strike again and are truly earning the hate. I don’t want to hear about how hard their job is. If a Soldier in combat killed the wrong civilian, he/she would be prosecuted/fired. Happy Veterans Day to all the Service Members and their loved ones!