Protesters Target Fox News’ Tucker Carlson At His Home

Smash Racism D.C. speaks out about their protest against the Fox News host.

Protesters demonstrated outside of Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson’s home in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

In a video that has since been deleted, members of the group protesting can be heard saying, “We want you to know, we know where you sleep at night. Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

The protesters were doubling down and defending their protest after the ensuing backlash.

The group, Smash Racism D.C., has been described as a local anti-fascist organization.

“Tucker’s promotion of white supremacy has real world consequences and he knows this,” they said in a statement.

“While Tucker’s wife may have been scared and hid in the pantry, imagine the trauma across the board from right-wing attacks: being a child put in cages, a 1-year-old force to defend themselves at immigration hearing, a Jew after an anti-Semitic mass shooting, gay/transgender bashings, prisons breaking up families, police violence, crossing the border, sexual assault/sexual violence, gender dysphoria, being homeless, dying because you don’t have health care, or living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

See the full statement below:

Carlson told The Washington Post, “It wasn’t a protest. It was a threat. They weren’t protesting anything specific that I had said. They weren’t asking me to change anything. They weren’t protesting a policy or advocating for legislation. … They were threatening me and my family and telling me to leave my own neighborhood in the city that I grew up in.”

The Post also reported that the Fox News host’s “wife, thinking it was a home invasion, locked herself in the pantry and called 911,” Carlson said. The couple have four children, but none were home at the time.”

See one  clip of the protest below:

Protesters Target Fox News’ Tucker Carlson At His Home was originally published on newsone.com

ANTIFA , protests , Tucker Carlson

