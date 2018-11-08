CLOSE
Keke Wyatt Has A New Husband: She Said ‘Yes’ Again [PHOTO]

Congratulations is in order for Keke Wyatt.

According to TMZ the singer got married to Zachariah Darring last month in Indianapolis. A photo of the lovely couple popped up on social media and fans were shocked.

 

 

If you can remember a year ago she broke down in her car as she spoke about her ex-husband, Michael Ford. He asked for a divorce while she was not only eight months pregnant, but one of her children were also battling cancer.

Wyatt after her divorce talked about her toxic relationship with Ford and also shaded his new girlfriend.

Reports state that her new husband is supportive, loving and always has her back. Wyatt also mentioned that her child is cancer free and we’re so happy to hear about that. There is no word on if Wyatt and Darring will have kids together, but we wish them the best of luck!

