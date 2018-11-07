If you follow anyone on social media who encourages you to not vote, or who tells you voting is pointless, you need to unfollow them right now.
Roland Martin says there are a lot of “fake conscious Negroes” who like to preach about prison reform and police brutality, without realizing they have to vote to change those things! You have to vote for district attorneys and sheriffs and judges, that’s how things change. Posting angry videos online does no good if you don’t go and cast your ballot on election day.
Martin urges everyone to not listen to all of these “fake Malcolm X’s” who “know nothing” and are spreading a bunch of foolishness. Voting is your voice, and your voice matters.
We may not have won everything yesterday but he says, Black people “are not giving up because we have not given up in 399 years,” and we’re not giving up in the 400th year! Adding, “we will fight until hell freezes over and then we will fight on the ice!”
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
8 thoughts on “Roland Martin: Don’t Listen To These ‘Fake Conscious Negroes’”
You are right Roland, someone close to me told me we don’t get into that, we let it fall where it may, and that’s that old slavery time thinking, seeing how our black people are being treated and I didn’t want to get into it with him so I just said a no vote is like you’re voting for the Republican bro and he said no it ain’t how is that? if you don’t vote it’s taking a vote away from what we are trying to get enough people in office to get Trump out.
@jhuf: did you seriously just ask “what obstacles are in place to prevent blacks from voting?!! You should have asked us to pick an obstacle because there were many: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/voters-report-issues-across-the-country-at-polls_us_5be1afa2e4b01ffb1d06817b
http://www.wlrn.org/post/counties-place-polls-gated-communities-florida-voters-are-left-out?utm_content=buffer9bcaf&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=buffer
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/midterms-2018/midterms-elections-video-voting-machine-malfunction-indiana-democrat-republican-a8621101.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR0p8bLpG0PXgyo-Rav06NHtGVQJ2Gv9vWwonv95NroeYK6C139Yi9l5wOY#Echobox=1541555390
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/broken-machines-rejected-ballots-and-long-lines-voting-problems-emerge-as-americans-go-to-the-polls/2018/11/06/ffd11e52-dfa8-11e8-b3f0-62607289efee_story.html?utm_term=.d22258b72285
http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-metro-city-voting-problems-scattered-20181106-story.html
Everywhere you looked (except in your perfect wonderland, apparently) black voters were having trouble voting, and quite a few were not able to vote at all, even with their “state issued ID” – did you think you were special and the only black person who has “state issued ID”? Ummm, you’re not. You seem to be feeling yourself because you live in a “vastly republican state”. Well, stay there and keep your “vastly” ignorant comments to yourself. The people who are actually fighting for something don’t need to trip over YOU.
Roland Martin is 100% correct!!!Dont listen to the Nae- sayers!!!!
I see its a fake conscious negro on here.
Thank you Douglas.
Sounds just like a boule negro,this same ni**a was buckdancin on national television for Hillary,we been voting for sixty yrs.black people progress is still at a standstill ur fool if you think voting is going to liberate and empower black people.
It did during the reconstruction era. They wouldn’t be trying so hard to make it hard for you to vote if your vote didn’t matter. Why do you think we still got laws on the book from when they had black codes/poll tax etc?
What obstacles are in place to prevent blacks from voting??? In my vastly republican state I went to my polling place the one the state election board assigned to me walked up to those blue haired old white ladies handed them my state issued ID (the one I got off my ass and got 40 years ago so I could drive a car fly on a plane or cash a check) they in turn looked up my name had me sign next to it handed me a ballot and said have a nice life…so what obstacles are you referring too????