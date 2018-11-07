History! 19 Black Female Judges All Elected In Harris County

During the course of the 2018 Midterm Elections, many local races such as Judges, County Commissioner and more were up for grabs. In the end, Harris County effectively turned blue as there were ousters in County Judge Ed Emmett and more.

The biggest shock of the night that has gone overlooked? 19 African-American female judges who all announced their candidacy or re-election bids for judge positions in Harris County all won.

Sandra Peake, Judge Ramona Frankin, Germaine Tanner, Angela Graves-Harrington, Cassandra Hollerman, Tonya Jones, Dedra Davis, LaShawn A. Williams, Latosha Lewis Payne, Linda M. Dunson, Toria J. Finch, Erica Hughes, Lucia G. Bates, Ronnisha Bowman, Michelle Moore, Sharon Burney, Shannon Baldwin and Lori Chambers Gray were all elected on Tuesday night, most by double digits.

News of the judges running had gone viral earlier this year.

