Getting up and going to church is something a lot of people do over the weekend as well as during the week. For one woman in South Carolina, she wanted no part in it. The State is reporting that 30-year-old, Ashley Shanell Fuller called the cops on her parents when they tried to make her go to church.

Deputies responded to the call and were told by Fuller that her parents were harassing her. The father mentioned that all he did was knock on the bedroom door to see if she wanted to go to church and have communion, but she wanted to be left alone.

While the deputies were at the call, Fuller began to get upset, loud and curse after they told her what her father did wasn’t harassment. At that moment she was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail, but was released the next day.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Calls The Cops On Parents For Making Her Go To Church was originally published on getuperica.com