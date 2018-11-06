Mother Pushed 5-Year-Old Down Steps, Killing Her [Video]

A Philadelphia mother has been arrested for allegedly shoving her 5-year-old daughter down basement steps, killing her on Halloween, reports ABC.

25-year-old Ciara Robinson has been charged with murder in the death of Amatulah “Amy” McLaughlin.

D.A. Tom Hogan told ABC, Robinson intentionally pushed the child down a flight of stairs leading to the basement.

“Eight-Nine feet down a set of stairs, concrete at the bottom of it, and the little girl hits her head and that’s what killed her,” he said.

According to ABC, responding medics and police say they heard Robinson say that she was just upset with the child and that she should not have pushed her down the stairs.

An autopsy suggested the child suffered from abuse. “We found on her arms, on her legs, on her back, we found bruising, we found puncture wounds, we found scarring, we found lash marks, this little girl had been badly abused,” said Hogan.

A neighbor, Robert Gaittens told ABC he had “no idea about the abuse was going on like that.” Adding I knew the children, actually I let them upstairs a few times to watch cartoon network because the mother didn’t have cable or anything.”

According to Gaittens Robinson also has a 2-year-old son with another one on the way.

Ciara Robinson is reportedly behind bars on charges of third degree murder and manslaughter, and also aggravated assault and child endangerment for the alleged abuse authorities say was going on for about a year.

The 2-year-old son is now in protective custody with a child care agency.

