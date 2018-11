After the Cowboys loss to the Titans Jerry Jones is not a happy man. On The Cowboys Wake Up Show he takes his anger out on quarterback Dak Prescott, as usual. Jones wants to know why his team keeps losing and most importantly he wants to win some games! The only good thing about today is that it’s election day, but he warns Prescott that if he votes Democrat he’ll be suspended for the rest of the season.

