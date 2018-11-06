Florida High School Security Guard Arrested For Selling Cocaine

Jamie Green, A security guard at a Miami-area high school is accused of dealing cocaine and marijuana while in uniform during school hours, the Miami Herald reported.

According to the Herald, a confidential informant working with police made a series of undercover buys from Green in October, all as undercover detectives watched from a distance away.

When detectives tried to arrest Green, he tried to reverse his car and escape, then swallow drugs, according to the Herald. The 43-year-old was booked on Nov. 6 and charged with multiple counts of cocaine and marijuana dealing.

Green hasn’t been accused of selling drugs to students but investigators said they believed he was doing deals at a gas station near the school, the Herald reported.

Detectives raided Green’s house early Tuesday and discovered nearly 30 grams of cocaine, 790 grams of marijuana and more than $2,000 cash, the newspaper reported. It was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation, the Herald reported.

