All The Deals, Free Ride Offers And Dos And Don’ts On Voting Day

Voting Day is a major major deal (but you knew that already). And if you work during voting hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), your job is legally obligated to give you up to two hours off to cast your ballot. Check out all the deals and offers from restaurants to free rides to the polls and even what you should and should NOT do at the polls on this Election Day.

FREE RIDES

METRO

METRO is offering voters free round-trip services on Election Day, Nov. 6. The services run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Uber

The ride-sharing company is offering free or discounted fares to the polls on Election Day. They will also include a “get to the polls button” to help you find your polling location.

Lyft

The company is offering half off rides to those in need along with free rides to underserved communities. The discounts will be made available through the company’s partners: Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote, Voto Latino and more

TOP PAC

Through their Drive for Democracy program, Texas Organizing Projects will be pairing with volunteer drivers to transport voters to their respective polling locations.

DON’T DO THIS

Don’t Bring Your Gun (only police officers are exempt)

Don’t Take A Selfie Or Photo Of Your Ballot (Wait until AFTER you’re done voting to take your “I Voted” selfie)

Don’t Wear Campaign T-Shirts (it’s illegal, a Class C misdemeanor in fact)

Don’t Try To Influence The Vote (Once inside the 100-foot distance markers posted outside the polling place, you can’t try to sway someone to change their vote.)

Don’t Forget Voter ID

Don’t Hang Around After Your Vote Is Cast

DISCOUNTS FOR SHOWING UP WITH YOUR “I VOTED STICKER” AND MORE

Daiqritas Express: $1 off any size Daiquiri

Karma Kolache: 10 percent off your total purchase.

Houston’s Watch Co.: Half off your first drink.

Houston Flying Saucer: 10 percent off your meal.

Pearl Restaurant and Bar: Free item off their Bar Bites menu with the purchase of a drink

Sud Italia: Free glass of wine

UB Preserv: A Bavik Pilsner, shot of Wild Turkey and boudin Siu Mai for only $15.

Ooh La La: One free All-American chocolate chip cookie.

Molina’s Cantina: $6 Molina’s Margaritas all day.

East Hampton Sandwich Co.: Free Whoopie Pie

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys: Free Cookie or Brownie (available at their North and South locations)

Jax Grill: Half off tacos

The Union Kitchen: Complimentary appetizer

The Classic: Free lunch or dinner

Feges BBQ: 10 percent off.

Goodnight Charlie’s: Happy Hour prices.

