LOS ANGELES (AP) — Community members have raised more than $76,000 for a Los Angeles-area teacher captured on video punching a student who had repeatedly called him a racial slur and other names.
A Gofundme page had raised $76,700 by Tuesday for Marston Riley, a music teacher at Maywood Academy High School.
Video posted to social media shows Riley, who is black, repeatedly hitting the student, who returns some of the blows. Before the scuffle, the video showed the student throwing a basketball at the 64-year-old Riley and repeatedly calling him names.
The student was treated for minor injuries, and Riley was released on bond after being arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
The school district said Monday that administrators have met with students, staff and parents “to begin the healing process.”
4 thoughts on “$76K Raised For California Teacher Who Punched Student”
Kudos to everyone who came to the defense of the teacher,by way of GoFundMe,black America were all we got.
He whooped on that young boy as he should have…..no discipline in the home is a major problem with what is wrong with kids today. Perhaps if he had been disciplined and taught respect at home, this might not have happened. I guess he thought in today’s climate, he could disrespect this Black man and that it would be okay. Not.
Now you know why NO ONE wants to teach, regardless of race or socioeconomic status of the students.
I wish I had money to send him. That kid got exactly what he deserved.Teachers are some of the most disrespected professionals out there as well as the lowest paid. This teacher is a hero and I’m sure other teacher’s around tge country would love to shake this man’s hand.