Jeff Johnson had a segment on the TJMS back in the day and today we’ll throw it back to a time he educated us! After President Obama won there was talk of weather or not we need to keep Black history month. Johnson wanted to know why we would get rid of it? It is our responsibility to learn our history and teach it to our kids, and having a whole month to celebrate it is a great thing!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: