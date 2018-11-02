Nationally Syndicated Radio Personalities Share Why They Vote [VIDEO]

The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Willie Moore Jr. Show, D.L. Hughley Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell and The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy unites to urge people to vote in this year’s midterm elections on November 6, 2018.

Whether it is to be represented in their communities; honor the people who fought to give us the right to vote; or wanting to impact the decisions our government makes – the overall consensus, is that we need to vote to be heard.

Watch the video above and let us know why you vote in the comments.

