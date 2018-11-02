Ford’s F-150 HBCU Truck Tour Helps Kids Stay In School

| 11.02.18
Ford F-150 HBCU Truck Tour has been stopping at HBCU campuses all over the country and this weekend they’ll be at North Carolina Central University’s homecoming.

The ride and drive even raises $20 per drive that goes to the Tom Joyner Foundation which helps students stay enrolled at HBCUs.

Dee Guerrero is part of Ford’s multicultural marketing communications team and she says Ford cares about family, community and coming together.

The F-15 has “amazing features,” she says. It also has “a bold style,”and  lot’s of technology. If you drive an F-150 “you can do anything.”

Learn more about the tour and find photos on social media using the hashtag, #FordHBCU.

