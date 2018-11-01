Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Today’s Word Is Desperation

The word of the day is desperation. The Republican party has become desperate and are trying everything to get the “racist bigots” to come out and vote. Donald Trump has been instilling fear by calling Andrew Gillum a thief and putting 5,000 troops at the border to scare mothers and children. The biggest stunt he’s pulled is claiming that he’s going to use an executive order to end birth right citizenship. There’s no way he can do that!

