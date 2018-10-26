Guy Torry: Black People Aren’t Bombers

There are reports that the bombs being sent to Trump’s critics are coming from a facility in a predominantly Black area of Florida. Guy doesn’t believe that though, he says Black people can’t even use fireworks properly! He accidentally blew off a piece of his thumb with a firework, so you know we aren’t messing with bombs! People always want to “blame the brother!”

Guy is in Dallas this weekend at the Arlington Improv, and if you’re in the area you have to go see him! You don’t want to miss it!

