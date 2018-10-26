Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > Russ Parr Show Trending

Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’ Thinks She’s Caucasian, Hates Black People: ‘I Think They’re All Ugly”

Leave a comment

A recent episode of Dr. Phil has the Internet up in arms after a Black teen revealed her disdain for the Black race.

“I’m white,” 16-year-old Treasure said. “I’m a Caucasian because everything about me is different from African-Americans.”

According to the delusional teen, White people “completely and utterly better.” Treasure described Black people as “hood rats,” “thuggish” and “ghetto.”

“I have naturally straight hair, my hair is not nappy, it does not require weave. My nose is not giant as African-Americans,” the troubled teen said.

Apparently Treasure found out the man she considered her father, who was White, wasn’t her biological dad. And that her biological dad is Black. All of which led to an “identity crisis.”

A life coach was on hand to offer her insight on Treasure’s problematic perspective. “It’s not that she hates Black people, it’s that she hates herself,” Spirit said.

Spirit offered Treasure the opportunity to shadow her in Atlanta so she could experience and understand beauty of powerful Black women, but she declined. Instead, she called her a hood rat.

“When you feel the need to use words to hurt people. We know all the time, hurt people hurt people. I look at you and all I want to do is help you heal your brokenness.”

Treasure is clearly going through an identity crisis and needs professional help.

 

Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’ Thinks She’s Caucasian, Hates Black People: ‘I Think They’re All Ugly” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close