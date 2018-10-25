VH1 Looks To Reset ‘Love And Hip-Hop Hollywood’ And ‘Basketball Wives’

Entertainment
According to a Deadline exclusive, VH1 is shaking up the production oLove & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Basketball Wives – a move that has seen the original production companies taken off the shows, the report states.

via Deadline:

The cable network has removed Eastern TV from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Shed Media USA from Basketball Wives and is set to replace them with other production outfits as it looks to take these shows in a new direction.

 

 

The “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, which has over 300 episodes, has been one of the network’s biggest hits. Mona Scott-Young and her company Monami Entertainment will remain on all versions of the franchise.

Eastern TV, however, will still be involved with Love & Hip Hop: New York, Love and Hip Hop: Miami and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

View this post on Instagram

R-n-B .🎵 | 📷: @4everbrandy

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) on

Scott-Young, the creator of the VH1 “Love and Hip Hop” franchise, previously addressed claims that the reality show is fake.

“We take their real lives and put it into a production construct,” Young said. “We want to give it a soap opera feel, the ability to blend those production elements with real-life situations. That makes the show unique. That has people tuning in week in, week out. When people say it’s fake, it doesn’t bug me.”

According to the report, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Basketball Wives will be taken over by new production companies in an effort to bring fresh storylines and cast members.

