The Rich Get Richer: Jay Z And Beyonce Make $250M On “OTR II”

According to Complex, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II tour earned $253,000,000 including $14 million bucks from just TWO nights in Atlanta alone.

NME described the show as “a two-hour masterclass from a pair of icons who are seemingly hell-bent on proving that love conquers all”.

The run of 48 joint concerts began in June and ended in Seattle earlier this month.

ia Complex:

Weeks after the world trek wrapped up in Seattle, Billboard reports that the Carters’ co-headlining event racked in $253.5 million—about $144 million more than what the original earned in 2014. The tour kicked off in early June and went on to make 18 stops in Europe, followed by 30 more in North America. The latter leg was preceded by the release of the couple’s Everything Is Love album, a nine-track effort that recently won Album of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The tour featured special guests DJ Khaled and Chloe x Halle, and sold 2,177,000 tickets over its four-month run, with each show grossing an average of $5.28 million, the report states.

One of the most memorable moments for me on the On The Run II tour was the Berlin show at Olympiastadion, the site of the 1936 Olympics,” Bey said in her September Vogue cover story. “This is a site that was used to promote the rhetoric of hate, racism, and divisiveness, and it is the place where Jesse Owens won four gold medals, destroying the myth of white supremacy.

Less than 90 years later, two black people performed to a packed, sold-out stadium. When Jay and I sang our final song, we saw everyone smiling, holding hands, kissing, and full of love. To see such human growth and connection—I live for those moments.”

Meanwhile, the On the Run II Tour is up for several Billboard Live Music Awards, including Top World Tour and Top U.S. Tour.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: