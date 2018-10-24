Black Teen Tells Dr. Phil She’s White And Hates Black People

Move over Candace Owens – you’ve been replaced by another chocolate girl whose hatred for “ni**ers” rivals that of notable KKK leader David Duke.

On today’s episode of Dr. Phil, the “alleged” self-help guru opened his platform to Treasure, one of the most delusional guests he’s ever entertained.

That’s right – Dr. Phil needed his A-game to help the truly sick 16-year-old who believes she’s 100 percent WHITE!

Making matters worse, the teen thinks her body is on par with Kim Kardashian.

Nevertheless, Miss Treasure says she thinks and acts like white people, she looks like white people and that she is “completely and utterly better” than Black people.

The teen often calls African-American people “hood rats, thuggish, and ghetto,” and even speaks derogatorily to their face.

After trying to determine the reasons for the teen’s behavior, Dr. Phil introduces Spirit, a licensed therapist and life coach (from Atlanta), to weigh in.

“We have issues around culture, we have issues around class, we have issues around racial identity, and we have issues around self-esteem,” Spirit says. “It’s not that she hates Black people; it’s that she hates herself, and she wants her old life back.”

Hear Treasure’s response in the video above from Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil.

When Spirit invites Treasure to spend a day with her, will Treasure take her up on her offer of help?

This episode is aired Wednesday. Check local listings or watch MORE here.

PHOTO: ‘Dr. Phil’ Screenshot

