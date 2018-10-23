Kanye West Gifted Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia $73K

Kanye West has made a big political money move by donating $73,540 to the Chicago mayoral campaign of Amara Enyia on Monday morning, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

If the story sounds kind of familiar, it’s because Enyia’s campaign also received the backing of Chance the Rapper, another Chicago resident/activist. It seems a straight line can be drawn between the two rappers regarding Enyia. They’ve obviously talked about supporting her.

The Blast notes that the amount West is putting up, matches to the penny, a fine Enyia is facing from the Board of Elections for improperly filing documents in relation to her 2015 campaign for Mayor. The outstanding debt needed to be satisfied by December in order for Enyia to run for office.

“The $73,540 debt to the Illinois State Board of Elections has been paid in full,” the Enyia campaign declared in an emailed statement.

“The Amara Enyia campaign thanks Chicago native, Kanye West, for his generous action. Amara’s campaign is energizing people around the city with bold ideas and solutions that move Chicago forward. We are excited to engage people of all walks of life as we focus our efforts on getting on the ballot.”

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sun Times reports that Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore, who has endorsed County Board President Toni Preckwinkle for mayor, said Enyia’s decision to accept West’s donation opens up a whole new line of questioning.

“If you accept money from a person like Kanye West, are you also endorsing his stance on Donald Trump?” Moore said.

“Kanye West has made comments in the past about slavery being the slave’s fault. He has talked about abolishing the 13th amendment. This opens the door for Amara to answer questions about whether or not she is embracing these same philosophies. Is she embracing Trump’s policies that hurt African-Americans?”

Before his trip to the White House and subsequently to Uganda, Chance the Rapper had been spending time with Ye in Chicago. The donation by West appears to be the first public financial political contribution he’s made this year.

