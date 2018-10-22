CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

NYPD Suspends Use Of Body Camera Model After One Explodes

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Police Department has suspended use of a model of body camera after one exploded.

The NYPD says an officer noticed smoke coming from the Vievu LE-5 body camera on Saturday night. The officer removed it and the device exploded. No one was injured.

The NYPD says that the explosion revealed a potential for the battery to ignite, and that the cameras are being removed out of an abundance of caution.

The 2,990 LE-5 cameras are being removed. In a statement, Axon, Vievu’s parent company, says it will do whatever is necessary to quickly and safely resolve the situation.

The NYPD says more than 15,000 body cameras are deployed throughout the department. Officers using other models will continue to wear them.

#PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality
0 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

New York , NYPD , Police

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close