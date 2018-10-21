Everything You Win When The Texans Win

The Houston Texans are in the winning spirit and when the Texans win, so do Houstonians who can take home some freebies from local area restaurants, stores and more.

Here are some of the freebies and goodies:

Half Off Pizza: When the Texans win, you get 50% off Pizza Orders from Papa John’s! Enter promo code TEXANS online and boom, a half-off pizza. You have to do it on the days AFTER a Texans W.

Free Subs: When the Texans take home the W, buy chips and a drink and get 1 or 4 medium subs free from Firehouse Subs. Wear your Texans gear when you pick it up!

Free Tacos: Whenever the Texans score two touchdowns, you get a free Monster Taco with purchase from Jack In The Box. All you have to say is “Touchdown For Tacos”

40 Percent Off Clothes & More: Palais Royal has a deal where if you go to them after any Texans W and say, “Go Texans” you get 40 percent off of one item. The code also works when you enter “Go Texans” online.

Mattress Firm: When the Texans beat the opposing team, you get 40 percent off the Texans Mattress Line. Visit any Houston-area Mattress Firm and say, “TEXANS WIN.”

