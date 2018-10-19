Slider Crimes Still An Issue As South Fulton Police Triple Their Gang Unit

According to Fox 5, The South Fulton Police are tripling the number of their gang unit in order to fight crimes that range from break-ins to violent crimes.

Chief Meadows believes the gang unit is already helping with the crack down of slider crimes and Narcotic rings.

The crew is also working in collaboration with other agencies to help stop gang violence in other cities. They have already identified more than 200 gangs not in the city of South Fulton.

