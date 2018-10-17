Tamar Braxton On Returning To ‘The Real’ And Sister Toni’s Recent Health Scare [Video]

Tamar Braxton chopped it up with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live where she was asked about her exit from the daytime talk show The Real.

If you’ve been keeping tabs then you know her former co-hosts have been getting REAL about Braxton’s exit.

“I think she’s embarrassed, she knows the truth,” said Loni Love on 105.1’s The Breakfast Club radio show. “If you don’t like us, if you thought we had you fired, why would you sit with us when we all got nominated for an Emmy?” she asked, referring to the show’s nomination in the Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host categories at the 43rd Daytime Emmy Awards.

It’s been two years since Tamar was handed her pink slip by show producers, so when a caller on WWHL asked her when the last time she spoke with Loni, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, and whether she’d ever return to the show, Tamar replied….

“The last time I spoke to them was at the Emmys,” she said. “Would I return to do what?”

“To be on the show, sweetie,” Cohen clarified.

She burst out laughing, “I don’t know — Andy, you’re the best!”

“I have a feeling the answer is no!” Andy said.

Watch the clip above to see the rest of the exchange.

Meanwhile, according to Tamar, Toni Braxton recently suffered a complication from Lupus that left the singer hospitalized.

“She has lupus, but she’s in the hospital and so I made sure she’s ok,” Tamar revealed on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“So I’m going to go to Atlanta and check on her,” she added.

When ESSENCE reached out to a rep for Toni, the rep clarified, “Toni is in LA rehearsing for her forthcoming tour. She is not in the hospital.”

Back in 2010, Toni revealed that she’d been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, which must be monitored at all times, the report states.

