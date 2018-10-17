Kevin Harts Reschedules Houston ‘Irresponsible’ Tour Date

Due to scheduling conflicts, Kevin Hart has moved the date for his Irresponsible tour date. His Friday show has now been moved to January 12, 2019. All tickets purchased for the October 19 show will be honored at the new date.

Per Toyota Center:

Fans may request a refund on their ticket purchase if they are unable to attend the new show date. Refunds will be issued in the same manner in which the original ticket order was placed. Credit card orders will be refunded to the credit card used to make the original purchase. Once you have submitted your refund request, please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your account.

All refund requests, except those purchased with a credit card, must be handled in person at the Toyota Center box office or by mail. Original tickets must be returned to Toyota Center Box Office, in person or by mail, in order to process a full refund.

Refund requests must be received by Toyota Center before the day of the rescheduled show. Any refund request received after the rescheduled date

will not be accepted.

