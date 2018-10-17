‘I’m Not A Black Woman, I’m A Christian’: Actress And Evangelical Dismisses Race For Her Jesus

As we have all seen with the rise of Trump, evangelicals are serious hypocrites. That goes for everyone from Black pastors who engaged in a pointless photo-op with Trump to white evangelicals who attacked Obama but support a man with five kids by three different women. Now another evangelical has been added to that growing list.

Actress and speaker Priscilla Shirer, who is African-American, said she doesn’t identify as a Black woman, only Christian.

“I don’t want ‘Black,’ my race, to be the describing adjective, the defining adjective, as a woman,” she ranted in a video that has been viewed 7 million times. “I am not a Black woman, I’m a Christian woman who happens to be Black!”

She continued: “It’s going to be that I am a woman who believes in every single thing that my God has declared to be true, and I will stand firmly on the promises of His word because I will be girded in His truth.” She also added, “You may be a Black woman, a Black man, a white woman, a white man, but that should not define you. So that if your race or if your political group is going in a different direction than the word of God, you don’t choose your blackness or your whiteness or whatever culture you are. You do not choose that, or your political persuasion, over what God’s word declares to be true.”

Being colorblind and theories that color doesn’t matter? White Christians will certainly eat this up. We would venture to say she is probably a Trump supporter. See the video below.

While Shirer has not explicitly said she supports the president, she has worked with many conservatives, including Dr. James Dobson, who is a die-hard Trump supporter, and Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC), another fan of Trump. She also made some bizarre comments about Oprah Winfrey in 2017, saying, “Oprah cannot explain Him way! She can’t do it!” Whatever that means.

Clearly, Priscilla is in that sunken place.

