Should Christians celebrate Halloween? This question has been asked by many people, but doesn’t really have an easy answer.
The American popularity of Halloween is getting bigger and bigger. We spend $5 billion dollars annually on Halloween, but is it something Christians should be participating in?
Here are a few things Halloween facts to consider:
-
Halloween is mostly a western custom and it has no direct reference in the Bible.
-
There are Biblical principles that correlate to the celebration of Halloween.
-
Halloween means the evening before All Hallows Day or All Saint’s Day, celebrated on November 1.
-
The origin of Halloween comes from ancient Celtic harvest festivals.
Now that you have some simple facts, here are a few Bible verses you should read before you go trick or treating:
Deuteronomy 18:9-13
9 When you enter the land the LORD your God is giving you, do not learn to imitate the detestable ways of the nations there. 10 Let no one be found among you who sacrifices their son or daughter in the fire, who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft, 11 or casts spells, or who is a medium or spiritist or who consults the dead. 12 Anyone who does these things is detestable to the LORD; because of these same detestable practices the LORD your God will drive out those nations before you. 13 You must be blameless before the LORD your God.
Galatians 5:19-21
2 Chronicles 33:6
Titus 1:15
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? was originally published on mypraiseatl.com