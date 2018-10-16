‘Most Bullied’ Melania Trump Is In Her Feelings Over T.I.’s New Video

The self-proclaimed “most bullied person” in the world has taken offense to a new video from rapper T.I. that features a Melania Trump lookalike performing a strip tease in the room that looks a whole lot like the Oval Office, according to a new report. As a result, the first lady’s spokesperson has called for a boycott of T.I., who posted the video to social media over the weekend.

The first lady was never named in the minute-long video by T.I., which begins with footage of Donald Trump purportedly departing on a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, leaving the first lady behind in the White House. That’s when the camera cuts to T.I., who is shown smoking a cigar as the woman dances suggestively in front of him before she disrobes, mounts a desk and then proceeds to deface artwork hanging on the wall.

The only hint that the woman may be based on the first lady was the wardrobe choice: a jacket with a message on the back that read, “I DON’T REALLY CARE, DO U?” It was the same jacket Melania Trump wore on her infamous trip to the Texas border — a move that was ridiculed as being completely tone-deaf to the gravity of the situation where families were being separated by U.S. immigration agents.

The first lady, whose “Be Best” campaign is based on ending cyberbullying, told ABC News last week that she felt she was constantly being pushed around by critics.

“I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she now-famously said.

That comment came a few days after she wore a hat during a trip to Africa that many criticized as being racist.

I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear,” she said in response.

The promotional video for T.I.’s new album, Dime Trap, was released on Friday, one day after Kanye West’s apparent manic episode in the White House where he doubled down on his allegiance to the president. T.I.’s video was accompanied by three words aimed at the president: “I ain’t Kanye.”

Watch the video below.

‘Most Bullied’ Melania Trump Is In Her Feelings Over T.I.’s New Video was originally published on newsone.com