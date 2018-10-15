GOP Contender Seeking Al Franken’s Senate Seat Called Michelle Obama A ‘Chimp’

Al Franken was the Senator from Minnesota who resigned after sexual misconduct allegations, even though our president has over a dozen allegations against him. Nonetheless, Franken resigned and was even told by Democrats to leave. Now, the person seeking his seat is a stone-cold racist.

According to The Huffington Post, Republican Karin Housley compared Michelle Obama to a chimp in 2009. Housley was criticizing the then-First Lady when she met Queen Elizabeth. She wrote on Facebook, “Michelle is soooo far from cool. Don’t we expect our First Ladies to at least stand up straight? (And my dear sister, know the proper etiquette and DO NOT TOUCH THE QUEEN!).”

She continued, “I do miss Nancy Reagan. Ronald even more. Speaking of Bedtime for Bonzo, I think even that chimp stood up straighter than Michelle. Uh-oh, someone is going to make a comment.”

“Bedtime for Bonzo” is a 1951 film that Ronald Reagan starred in (he was an actor before he ventured into politics). See the post below:https://twitter.com/gooshi2000/status/1051799588615671808 Thankfully, it looks like Housley is already losing. She is up against Sen. Tina Smith (D) who is reportedly ahead by 16 percentage points. Housley’s campaign released a statement to The Huffington Post, saying, “It’s not surprising the Huffington Post—basically an extension of the Democratic Party—would do Tina Smith’s dirty work for her. This is what the radical left does when they are losing—they attack Republicans so they don’t have to come up with solutions to the problems Minnesotans are facing.” This is what Republicans do, blame the media when their racism is exposed.

